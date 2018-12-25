Small hands at work

Despite strict government rules, the number of child labour in Pakistan is increasing on a daily basis. The root cause of child labour is poverty. Parents from lower-income households have to send their children to work so that they can have something to eat. Some children working in factories and manufacturing units are their families’ sole breadwinner. We cannot eradicate child labour from our country unless we do something about rampant poverty. Almost half of the country’s population lives below the poverty line. This doesn’t mean that child labour

is justified.

We have even read about cases where young maids were brutally beaten by their employer. It is important that the authorities launch a crackdown on child labour and punish those who employ children. But it is equally important to look into the problems faced by these children’s families. Minimum wage should be increased so that families can have a decent amount to cover their expenses.

Hakeem Murad

Karachi