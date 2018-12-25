close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 25, 2018

Passenger dies, five injured as Shalimar Express rams into coach

National

A
APP
December 25, 2018

FAISALABAD: A passenger was killed and five others sustained injuries when two coaches of Shalimar Express derailed near a railway crossing on Risala Road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the Karachi-bound Shalimar Express had just departed the Faisalabad Railway Station when it rammed into a stationery coach near Sitara Colony crossing. As a result, two of its bogies derailed.

A young man Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Gujranwala, was killed, while Ghulam Ali (Multan), Mahmood (Karachi), Husnain (Multan), Dilawar (Multan) and Syed Kamran Ali (Lahore) were injured, who were rushed to Civil Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan