One killed, 20 injured in fog-related accidents

BUREWALA: A man was killed and more than 20 others injured in fog-related accidents in different parts of the district here on Monday. Heavy fog engulfed the whole district and visibility remained zero. A bus, car and a motorcycle collided near the bridge. One Mohsin Shah was killed and three people injured while all the college students, aboard the bus, were miraculously saved. At Adda Ghulam Hussain, four vehicles hit each other due to fog which resulted in three injuries.

In Burewala, five people were injured when a van and a truck collided on Jamlera Road. Moreover, three people received injuries when a car hit a motorcyclist on Chichawatni Road. Two of the injured were in critical condition. In Mailsi near Basti Jehan Wah, four people were injured in a collision between two cars. Rescue 1122 personals shifted the injured to the hospital.