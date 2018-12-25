Punjab CM orders foolproof security on Christmas

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the celebrations planned on birth anniversary of Founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that full opportunities will be provided to the Christian community so that they could celebrate their Christmas festival in a peaceful and conducive manner. Every possible step should be taken for the protection of life and property of the people and complete implementation of the plan devised for the security of 25th December should be ensured, he added. Nothing is more important than the protection of life and property of the people. Special attention should be paid on the security of churches, bazaars and public parks and additional force should be deployed wherever needed.

He directed that police and other law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and active to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies. Similarly, effective monitoring of the security plan should also be conducted and police officers should remain in the field, he concluded.