Stray bullet kills singer in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A singer Usman Zareen was killed when hit by a stray bullet in Nusratkhail area of Torghar district on Sunday night. Police said that the singer was hit by a stray bullet and died instantly. The Judbah police registered a case but no one was nominated. Later, a number of people attended the funeral prayer for the deceased at Nusratkhail area. Meanwhile, a wild bear attacked many people in Chitta Batta Bugermung area of the district on Monday. A group of people told reporters that a wild bear had come down to the densely populated area.
