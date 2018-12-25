PM should reveal names of those seeking NRO: Sindh CM

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have identified the names who were demanding the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), and sarcastically added that it might be his own party’s (PTI) members who demanded it.

Talking to the media persons in Larkana after presiding over a meeting in connection with marking the 11th death anniversary of the former prime minister and PPP’s chairperson Benazir Bhutto, the Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said the prime minister should reveal all the names who have been demanding the NRO.

Murad said Benazir’s younger sister Sanam Bhutto comes every year to attend her death anniversary, and suggested not to exploit her visit. He said he had no information whether she was being given any key responsibility in the party.

The chief minister said though, the PPP is itself a victim of terror yet it has the resolve to fight against the terrorism. He said the prime minister has announced the fight against corruption and he himself should answer the opposition.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said as the PM always assured to maintain the supremacy of law, his silence over the death of an academic in chains is a question mark on the face of justice.The Sindh CM said the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto would be marked with religious zeal and thousands of the PPP workers and supporters from all over Pakistan, including Punjab, KP and other provinces, would come to pay tribute to their beloved leader.CM Murad Ali Shah also ordered the law enforcement agencies and district administration Larkana to ensure foolproof security measures.