Balochistan children facing acute malnutrition: experts

ISLAMABAD: The health experts Monday said malnutrition was a serious health issue with the children of Balochistan.

Addressing a seminar held under the aegis of the provincial health department, the experts said during the last two years some 31,450 children out of 400,000 were found suffering from malnutrition.

Provincial Health Minister Naseebullah Marri said the government’s nutrition programme would be extended to far flung areas of Balochistan. “If the issue of malnutrition will not be addressed properly, the situation will deteriorate to the extent of the situation in African countries,” the minister said. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qaism Suri said the past governments did not spend much on the human development in the province.

“The undernourishment of mothers and children is a very serious issue in Pakistan. Women have been neglected in our society,” he said. He said the government would take steps to address malnutrition in the country. Dr Ali Nasir Bugti, the coordinator for Balochistan nutrition cell, said nearly 52 per cent children have reportedly become the victim of stunting as a result of severe undernourishment due to the drought-like situation in the province. Child mortality rate in the province was high as compared to other provinces of the country owing to chronic malnutrition for mothers and children, he said.

He said 6 per cent children in the province face acute undernourishment while 40 percent were underweight, terming it an alarming situation. The provincial government, in collaboration with World Bank and Unicef, had formed a nutrition cell to overcome chronic malnutrition crisis in the province.