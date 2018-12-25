Slogans against important personality: Police initiate action against people

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police completed consultation with legal branch against people who raised slogans against an important personality of the country during demonstration held against punishment awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by Accountability Court on Monday. The police started taking action. It was said that people, who raised slogans against important personality, were identified through video and action against them was started under strict sections. The meeting between district administration and police continued till late at night in this regard.