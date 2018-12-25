ACE books four, including buildings inspector, for misuse of powers

SARGODHA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team registered a case against four accused, including a buildings inspector over misuse of powers and embezzlement in maps fee.

ACE Regional Director Asim Raza came to know that Rizwan Ullah Sanai, principal of a private school, constructed two school buildings at Satellite Town, Sargodha on 16 kanals and 17 marlas of land and with the collusion of TMA buildings inspector Tariq Masood he deposited Rs 1,640,000 instead of Rs 33,377,219 map fee after preparing fake documents.

ACE Deputy Director Uroojul Hasan conducted a probe and ordered case against Rizwanullah Sanai, Irfanullah Sanai, Safiullah Sanai and buildings inspector Tariq Masood. –APP Meanhwhile, two people died in road accidents in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police on Monday.

According to police, Abdul Haseeb of Sulemanpura and Muhammad Ejaz were moving on Gujrat Road on a motorcycle when a van hit them near Salam Morh. As a result, Abdul Haseeb died on the spot and Ejaz sustained injuries. A tractor-trolley hit motorcyclist Jumma Khan at Dukhi turn, leaving him dead on the spot. Another person suffered injuries in the accident. The injured were shifted to hospital.