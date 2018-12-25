Court terms Qatari investment a ‘concoction’

ISLAMABAD: While rejecting Sharif family’s money trail for setting up Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company Limited (ASCL) in Saudi Arabia, the Accountability Court has declared that Nawaz Sharif and his two sons’ assets are grossly disproportionate to their known source of income and termed Qatari investment a ‘concoction’.

According to the detailed judgement of accountability court in Al Azizia Reference case, Hussain Nawaz presented money trail before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and claimed that the initial cost of ASCL was $6 million. To justify this investment, Hussain verbally provided the details of this investment and claimed majority of funding came from Al Thani family. However, the court now has termed Sharif family’s claims of Qatari investment a ‘concoction’.

According to the JIT Report, the components of this $6 million figure as given by Hussain Nawaz to the JIT whilst explaining the availability of funds for setting up ASCL in 2001 are: (a) "a few hundred thousand" US dollars for purchase of land; (b) $0.65 million as cost of machinery; (c) $5.3 million as paid up capital; (d) and $0.05 million as cost of construction of infrastructure. Therefore, for the purposes of assessment the court is satisfied that this figure may reasonably be employed as the value of ASCL in 2001 when it was initially founded and set up.

“It is noteworthy, however, that according to the JIT report (Volume VI, page 9) Hussain Nawaz verbally claimed that the majority of funds for establishing ASCL in 2001 came from the Al-Thani family along with a loan from unnamed "family friends". However, although the Al-Thani "placement" and "returns" therefrom is clearly a concoction as already held above, even if their own stated version is analysed with respect to 2001, the claimed remittance from the Al-Thani family and loans from "family friends" in 2001 (according to the portfolio statement) only accounts for availability of $1.45 million (as the portfolio statement shows one "adjustment" of $0.65 million and before the JIT the accused No1 claimed a further $0.8 million was obtained as a loan in 2001 from an undisclosed Saudi friend), leaving an unexplained balance of $4.55 million. The portfolio statement does not contain any further "adjustments" in 2001 to Hussain Nawaz Sharif in respect of HME with the next adjustment being in 2002 of $3.160 million and a third "adjustment" is shown to be in 2003 of $1.6 million”, says the judgment.

The judgment further says, “Accordingly, for the purpose of the present analysis with regard to the value of the "assets" of which the accused No 1 has been held to be the real and true beneficial owner hereinabove and the co-accused elder son a mere benamidar holding the same for the benefit of his father, it is concluded that the initial cost of setting up ASCL was in the region of but not less than $6 million in 2001 and the initial cost of setting up of HME in 2005-2006 was in the region of but not less than $16.827 million. These figures have not been denied by the accused No I and the absconding accused, sons of the accused No 1, have also not denied or sought any revision or amendment to the abovementioned figures when appearing before the JIT”.

Is the value of the relevant assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of the accused No 1 and whether the accused can reasonably account for these? The next required step in the analysis of commission of any offense under section 9(a)(v) of the Ordinance is to place the value of ASCL and HME as assessed above(i.e. $6 million and $16.827 million) in juxtaposition with the known sources of income of the accused No 1 so as to determine whether the former is disproportionate to the latter. This is undertaken and discussed below.

“It is in the evidence as per exhibits PW-1/6 to PW-1/16 that during the period 2000-2001 (at or around the time of setting-up of ASCL) the combined net worth of the accused No 1, accused No 2 and accused No 3 was Rs50.94 million plus $64,984 and that the net worth of the accused No 1 alone at that time was Rs12,767,662. The combined net worth of the accused No. 1, accused No 2 and accused No 3 in US dollar equates to $860,921.50 (using the exchange rate of 1 US $ =Rs64). The foregoing is borne out by the tax return of accused No 1 to No 3 for the relevant period which have been duly exhibited. In response to question number 9 of his statement under section 342 CrPC, the accused No. 1 has, inter alia, stated that "however, in my tax records, I have not withheld any of my assets, whether foreign or local". According to the income, wealth tax and wealth statement of the accused No 1 as per exhibits PW-1/6 to PW-1/16, there is no substantial or dramatic increase in the wealth of the accused No 1 between subsequent to 2001 and neither ASCL nor HME nor any beneficial interest or share- therein is declared or disclosed by the accused No 1 in his returns filed with the FBR. In other words, the known and declared wealth of the accused No 1 even after 2001 did not increase so much as to explain and reasonably justify the funding of FEME from his declared wealth”, the judgement says.

According to the judgment, the income tax returns of the accused No 1 for the period 1996 to 2016 were exhibited as PW 01/6 and his wealth statements for the period 1996 to 2016 were exhibited as PW 01/7 and the wealth tax returns of the accused No 1 for the period 1996 to 2001 were exhibited as PW 01/8. The income tax returns of the absconding accused Hussain Nawaz Sharif - the' period 1996 to 2016 were exhibited as PW 01/9, wealth statements for the period 1999 to 2003 were exhibited as PW 021/10 and wealth tax returns were exhibited as PW 01/11.

“Upon examination and consideration of the foregoing, it clearly follows and stands established that the assessed reasonable and minimum value of ASCL in 2001 (i.e. $6 million) at the time of its initial establishment is far in excess of not only the declared and known sources of income of the accused No. 1 (i.e. $199,494.72) but also far in excess of the combined known sources of income of the accused No 1 as well as his two sons the absconding accused No 2 and No 3 (i.e. $860, 921.50) and hence grossly and overwhelmingly disproportionate to the known and declared sources of income”, says the judgment.

“Upon examination and consideration of the foregoing, it clearly follows and stands established that the value of FEME in 2005-2006($16.827 million) at the time of its initial establishment is not only far in excess of the declared and known sources of income of the accused No 1 but also far in excess of the combined known sources of income of the accused No 1 as well as his two sons the absconding accused No 2 and No 3 and hence grossly and overwhelmingly disproportionate to the known and declared sources of income”, the judgment says.

The judgment further says, “In view of the above findings, the court is satisfied that the prosecution case and available evidence against the accused No 1 is sufficient to shift the onus to him as contemplated and provided in section 14(c) of the Ordinance. As referred to above, once the "initial light onus of proof on the prosecution" has shifted to the accused pursuant to said section 14(c) "a heavier onus shifts to the accused person to reasonably account for his ownership, possession, acquiring of right or title or holding irrevocable power of attorney in respect of such assets or pecuniary resources". In this regard: it is evident that the accused No1 has been manifestly unable to provide a reasonable explanation with regard to the source of funds utilised for establishing ASCL and HME and the related remittances, rather, as a stratagem, a false, unsubstantiated and fabricated version was advanced, which is not tenable in the eyes of law and cannot be accepted as correct as per the discussion and analysis hereinabove. The explanation and stance of the absconding co-accused (Hussain Nawaz Sharif) on record and before the Supreme Court and also the JIT with respect to the source of funding for setting up of ASCL and even otherwise, remains completely unsubstantiated as the accused No. 2 and No 3 are POs”.