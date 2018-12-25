142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam: President, PM urge nation to follow Quaid’s vision

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 142nd birth anniversary today (December 25), say press releases on Monday.

In their messages, both president and prime minister urged the nation to follow the Quaid’s vision of a welfare state and respect of humanity laying aside all personal conflicts and interests.

The president said, “Today, we are celebrating 142nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It is an occasion for all of us to rejoice and reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of democracy, egalitarianism, constitutionalism and rule of law which were upheld by our great leader throughout his life. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah united the discordant Muslimsof Sub-continent, welded them into a nation and secured a separate and independent homeland for them where they could spend their lives in accordance with their own custom and their traditions. He steered the Muslim of sub-continent during the most tumultuous times and enabled them to withstand heavy odds and to achieve independence through a democratic struggle.

He said, “Quaid-i-Azam’s vision and thoughts are as relevant today as they were seven decades ago. We need to follow his principles of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline,’ wholeheartedly. By the grace of Allah Almighty our country has embarked upon the path to progress and development as envisioned by Father of the Nation.

The president said, “Today, we are not only paying homage to the memory of our great leader but also reaffirm our faith in his teachings. I urge the people of Pakistan to forge unity among their ranks in order to eradicate menaces of extremism, terrorism and corruption from our society. On this day, let us also pledge that we shall work tirelessly individually as well as collectively, in the service of our great country, in line with the Quaid’s vision.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Today, on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay our tributes to one of the great leaders of 20th century who altered the course of history by his vision and relentless struggle for the rights of the Muslims. Our Quaid rekindled a hope amongst the oppressed Muslims of sub-continent, led constitutional struggle and brought into fruition the idea of carving out an independent Muslim state on the map of the world.”

He said, “While celebrating birthday of the Quaid today, let us reflect as to how far we have succeeded in adhering to the path outlined by our leader. Let us rededicate ourselves today to the vision of our Founder. Our Quaid had envisioned a state where we could live and breathe as free men, where we could enjoy freedom from fear and want; where we could fashion their lives according to our religious and cultural values, and where the principles of State of Madina could be followed to create a just and prosperous society. The Quaid had wanted a society where every citizen enjoys the privileges of equal rights; where rule of law reigns supreme and establishment of a state which provides its umbrella to marginalised and vulnerable and also facilitates growth of every individual to his/her full capabilities.

The prime minister said, “The best way to pay homage to our Quaid is to adhere to his vision and follow his guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline, in our individual as well as collective lives, towards making our country a truly welfare, progressive and prosperous state. Let us reiterate today that the mistakes of past shall never be repeated and we all will work, as one nation, to transform vision of the Quaid into reality and to take the country to its rightful place among the comity of nations.