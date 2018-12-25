Taxation courts to be set up in Sindh

Manual challans for property tax will not be issued, while staff shortage at the Excise department will be resolved by rationalising the postings of existing employees, said Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, Chawla said the department’s officers have been directed to provide details of sanctioned strength, working strength and shortage of staff to the Excise and Taxation director general for this purpose.

Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Director Taxes–I and other directors also attended the meeting.

Chawla also directed to start the assessment of property units as per guidelines and guest houses should also be brought into the tax recovery net and the same would be done for commercial units and private schools as well.

The minister said all officers and the officials should boost their efforts towards recovery of arrears and show results in the next meeting. He expressed his resentment over the complaints regarding non-availability of officers in their offices and asked the Excise DG to ensure their presence in their respective offices and and take action against those who did not comply with the orders.

He urged the department’s officers to personally visit the areas in their jurisdiction to detect and bring the un-assessed property units in the tax net. “No one is above the law and we are supposed to achieve the target in the interest of government revenue generation and should work hard to fulfil our duties,” he said.

Director General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh briefed the meeting regarding steps taken for the recovery of property taxes and ensuring attendance of officers. It was also decided that taxation courts would be established to improve recovery of property tax.