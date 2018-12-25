Three terror attacks in two months mar peaceful 2018

The year 2018, in its first 10 months, proved calm for the citizens of the country’s biggest commercial hub, Karachi, for whom frequent terrorist incidents such as blasts were once a matter of routine.

However, it was the night of November 17, when a powerful blast was heard in the outskirts of the city, after which two more terrorist incidents happened in the following days, marring the year’s earlier record.

Before the start of the Karachi operation in 2013, bomb blasts, target killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion and other heinous cases of terrorism were frequently reported as breaking news on TV channels.

However, after the operation, terrorist incidents, target killings and similar serious crimes in the city have declined by over 90 per cent, according to statistics prepared by the police and Rangers.

The success of the Karachi operation can be gauged from the fact that not a single incident of terrorism occurred in Karachi in 2017, compared to 34 bomb blasts that took place in the city in 2014.

Three major incidents

Till November 17 this year, it seemed that the 2017 record of zero bomb blasts would maintain, but the blast in Quaidabad that night was a setback for the government, residents of the city and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The Quaidabad blast on November 17 was followed by two major terrorist incidents in the city: the attack on the Chinese Consulate General on November 23 and the car blast in DHA in the early hours of December 4.

Two people were killed and over a dozen others injured when a powerful explosion took place near a bridge in Quaidabad. The investigators were still trying to ascertain the motive and trace the perpetrators responsible for the blast when a separatist group of Balochistan targeted the consulate of China in the upmarket Clifton neighbourhood.

The consulate attack was one of the major terrorist attacks to have occurred in the country in recent years. Fortunately, it was thwarted and the three terrorists of the Baloch Liberation Army involved in the attack were not allowed to enter the consulate. They were gunned down in the counter-attack while two policemen and as many civilians were also killed.

No casualty was reported in the mysterious blast in DHA in which an explosive device had been attached to a parked car. Since the blast in DHA on December 4, the city has remained relatively peaceful, as no terrorist incident has occurred.

Past statistics

According to a report compiled by the Sindh police, a total of 22 cases of terrorism occurred in Karachi in 2011, 13 in 2012, 51 in 2013, 34 in 2014, seven in 2015 and two in 2016, but none in 2017.

In terms of casualties, nine people lost their lives in blasts in 2011, one in 2012, 14 in 2013, 24 in 2014, three in 2015 and two in 2016. The LEAs have also been trying to locate sleeper cells of terrorists and bust terrorist gangs. The police have killed two terrorists during encounters so far this year.

“We extended our network from Pakistan to Afghanistan to deal or fight with extremist outfits like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jundullah, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and others in the past years, and thanks to Allah, we have been successful in eliminating them,” said senior officer of the Sindh police’s Counter Terrorism Department, Raja Umer Khattab, while talking to The News.

Commenting on the recent wave of terrorism, he said that separatist parties were behind the new cases of terrorism. “But this time, nationalist parties of the country are behind the sudden wave of terrorism in Karachi,” Khattab said, adding that nationalist separatist parties operating in Pakistan were being funded by India’s spy agency RAW, which has been aiming at damaging the image of the Pakistan internationally and sabotaging the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and ongoing investments in the country.

The officer was confident that the new groups behind the recent terrorist incidents would be defeated and eliminated. “If we can defeat religious outfits, they [separatist groups] are nothing compared to them,” he said. “We have extended our network against them and soon they would be eliminated, as they do not have resources like Taliban and extremist outfits.”