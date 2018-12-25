close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Advance payment facility urged

Business

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has appealed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to restore advance payment facility up to $10,000/invoice for import of essential items for exporters without the requirement of letter of credit (LC) or bank guarantee to suppliers abroad, a statement said on Monday.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that after withdrawal of advance payment facility, exporters are facing problems in completing their international orders because of disallowing them to make advance payment up to $10,000/invoice for import of essential items without LC requirement or a bank guarantee from foreign supplier. The SBP move has also increased the cost of production.

He said it seems that the State Bank has withdrawn this facility to shrink gap between imports and exports, but it is not doing any service to the economy and creating more impediments for the exports instead of controlling the trade deficit.

