Tue Dec 25, 2018
December 25, 2018

PIA launches new routes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday launched new flight route to Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier said the PIA’s new flight operations have started, adding that there will be twice-weekly flights from Lahore to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

The Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight has resumed after two years, he said, adding that the Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight will stop over in Bangkok. Another flight will run from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok, he added.

