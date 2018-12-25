Public education on inflation called for

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday directed the officials to devise a mechanism to educate the public on economic statistics especially the trends in consumer price index and inflation.

“There is also a need to compile data about the extent to which profiteering and hoarding adds to inflation which affects the general public,” Bakhtyar said during a visit to the statistics division.

The minister was given a briefing on the working and functions of the ministry by secretary statistics Shaista Sohail, an official statement said. Bakhtyar was assigned with an additional portfolio of ministry of statistics.

The minister said the statistics division has an important role to play as it provides a solid statistical base to national and international planners, policymakers, researchers and other data users in various socioeconomic sectors.

“The ministry should focus on improving the data quality to make need-based policy interventions,” he added. “The ministry should also work on poverty mapping for targeted resource allocation.”