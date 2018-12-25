Gender parity: The missing link in chain that drives economy

LAHORE: Gender bias is evident from the fact that Pakistan is the second worst nation in gender equality although recent studies have shown that financial empowerment of women is the best way to wipe out poverty and improve nation’s health.

Fauzia Viqar, Chairperson Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW), citing a study by a Singapore-based non-government organisation, said women produce 60 percent of the world’s food and household goods and invest 90 percent of earnings back into their families and communities.

Despite producing bulk of food and household goods women earn only 10 percent of the total income generated by this sector. By the way, gender bias is not limited to Pakistan or the so-called third world countries as it is in vogue even in the ultra-developed countries like United States, where 57 out of hundred workers are men and 43 women.

Nevertheless, the representation of women in corporate boards and on higher executive slots is much less than 43 percent as men command an overwhelming majority there.

Viqar said the importance of women as mothers, wives, and sisters could be underscored strongly enough. Studies have shown that when a mother dies, her child is 10 times less likely to finish school and 15 times less likely to have a full life expectancy.

The most glaring example of women empowerment has been witnessed in Bangladesh where the speed with which poverty was reduced took everyone by surprise.

Bangladesh brought its women in economic mainstream through micro loans and employment in garment sector. Almost 85 percent of the workers in Bangladesh’s textile industry are women. Its textile exports are two times higher than Pakistan at $28 billion. Women workers in Pakistan’s garment industry account for only 20 percent.

A PCSW gender parity survey report reveals that women are discriminated in all aspects of life. Malnutrition is more common among females than males, while the life expectancy of females is lower than that of males. In most other countries the women live longer than males. Anemia, a fatal ailment exclusively afflicts women.

The report also laid bare that males account for 69 percent of the labour force in Punjab, while women 28 percent. More women are in rural labour force than in urban areas. The employment in rural regions is low-paid farm labour. Only 29 percent women own agriculture land against men’s ownership stands at 71 percent. Vehicles registered in the name of women are only one percent, while the rest 99 percent are owned by men.

Ninety five percent of the driving licenses are issued to men against 5 percent to women. Out of each one hundred bank deposit accounts, 73 are opened by men and 27 by women. As far as bank loans are concerned 95 percent are sanctioned to men and 5 percent to women.

Even in microfinance 50 percent of the loans go to men and 50 percent to women but in gross loans the share of men is 66 percent and women 34 percent. In most of the developing countries it is the other way around.

There are only 4 percent women registered with Punjab Employees Social Security Institution against 96 percent men. The survey report paints similar gloomy picture about justice and education. The report should be taken seriously by the planners and the hurdles in the way of women’s participation in economic field should be addressed.

The financial exclusion of women should be looked into. There is a dire need to protect the women from various criminal acts that include domestic violence, rape, and the social stigma attached with it, honour killing, acid attacks, abduction, etc.

The statistics about the status of women in other provinces are not available as perhaps no scientific surveys have been carried out in Punjab that accounts for 53 percent of Pakistan’s population. It clearly gives a glimpse of the agony the women live in.

Oppression is more severe in Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Balochistan, and rural Sindh. Poverty alleviation would remain an uphill task until women are included in the economic mainstream as they are instrumental in addressing the suffering.