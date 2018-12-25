Chinese firm makes third offer for KE’s majority stake

KARACHI: China’s Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited on Monday made a fresh announcement third time to acquire majority stake in K-Electric Limited from the Dubai-based Abraaj Group – a couple of days after the Chinese power firm withdrew the acquisition offer on delayed regulatory approvals.

“We are pleased to submit a fresh public announcement of intention by Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited to directly or indirectly acquire up to 18,335,542,678 ordinary shares of K-Electric Limited representing 66.4 percent of the total issued share capital, subject to receipt of requisite regulatory and other approvals,” brokerage Arif Habib Limited, the manager to the offer, said in statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The Chinese company last week withdrew the offer to buy majority shareholding in the KE on account of lapse in the prescribed time period for making public announcement of offer as extended by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. It was the third time that the deal had missed the timeline.

In August 2016, Shanghai Electric Power made headlines with a public announcement of intention to buy majority stake in K-Electric against an estimated $1.7 billion. In June 2017, the public announcement had to be recalled for the same reason. Later in June last year, the Chinese company returned with a fresh public announcement of intention for the same.

In March, the Chinese firm had to relaunch its offer only a day after yet another withdrawal of offer on differences over multiyear tariffs and delay in other approvals. The power utility demanded Rs16.10/kilowatt-hour (kWh) in multiyear tariffs for the 10 years period. In July, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority set tariffs of up to Rs12.81/kWh, applicable from July 2016 to June 2023.

Abraaj Group, a Dubai-based private equity, in partnership with Al-Jomaih Group of Saudi Arabia and National Industries Group of Kuwait, holds a total shareholding of 66.4 percent in K-Electric. The three-firm consortium operates in the name of KES Power. The government holds the remaining stake.

K-Electric is the key power supplier to Karachi and its adjoining areas and also Pakistan’s only vertically-integrated power company engaged in generation, transmission and distribution.