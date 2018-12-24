Reclamation of land: NAB initiates probe against DHA management, others

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an investigation against the managements of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and other departments for illegal reclamation of a land over Gizri Creek, delta area, course of Malir River near DHA Phase 8 Karachi.
Taking cognizance of illegal reclamation of land, the NBA has written a letter to secretary Sindh Land Utilization Department, Board of Revenue for provision of record, rules and procedure.
In an official letter, a copy available with The News, the NAB authorities have asked the secretary LUD to nominate a well-conversant officer for appearance before a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) on December 28 along with relevant notifications and documents about the ownership of land. NAB Karachi Additional Director Haroon Rasheed will head the CIT.
KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an investigation against the managements of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and other departments for illegal reclamation of a land over Gizri Creek, delta area, course of Malir River near DHA Phase 8 Karachi.
Taking cognizance of illegal reclamation of land, the NBA has written a letter to secretary Sindh Land Utilization Department, Board of Revenue for provision of record, rules and procedure.
In an official letter, a copy available with The News, the NAB authorities have asked the secretary LUD to nominate a well-conversant officer for appearance before a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) on December 28 along with relevant notifications and documents about the ownership of land. NAB Karachi Additional Director Haroon Rasheed will head the CIT.