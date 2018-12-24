Polling for KP, Sindh LG vacant seats ends

KARACHI: Polling on the vacant seats of the local government ended on Sunday and counting of votes began in districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Voting for the by-election was carried out for 139 vacant seats of local government in Sindh and 334 seats in KP.

Up to 183 candidates were for 24 municipality seats in six of Karachi's districts. Voters had until 5pm today to cast their ballots.

There are four vacant seats in District West, eight in Malir, six in South, four in Central, and one each in East and Korangi. Some 540,960 people are expected to cast their votes.

In this regard, 389 polling stations, with 1,352 polling booths, were set up. In Hyderabad, by-polls were held for three municipal seats, whereas in Bannu, there were five district and one councillor seats vacant. More than 1,100 police officers have been stationed in Bannu and Section 144 has been imposed. In Nawabshah, by-elections were held at Union Councils Hasan Jamali and Gohram Mari, while in Badin, by-polls were slated for Town Committee Halani.

The seats were left vacant owing to various reasons, including candidates dying, getting disqualified or opting to go to the assemblies.