Mon Dec 24, 2018
AFP
December 24, 2018

Spanish PM says he aims to see out parliamentary term

National

AFP
December 24, 2018

MADRID: Spain's prime minister, whose minority government has struggled to pass a budget since taking office in June, said in an interview published Sunday that he intends to stay in power until the current parliamentary term ends in 2020.

Spanish voters go to the polls on May 26, 2019 for municipal, regional and European elections and there has been speculation that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez could call a snap general election for the same day, ahead of the 2020 scheduled date -- especially if he fails to approve a budget for next year. "Obviously the budget is very important for any government. I want to fight for it to be approved during the first quarter of the year," he told Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia. "When the elections are called it will not be in the interests of the party, but for the public interest. And my goal is to see out the legislature," he added.

