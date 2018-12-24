China mulls new foreign investment law

BEIJING: China's legislature is considering a new law governing foreign investment that will streamline existing rules and prevent the forced transfer of technology, state media reported Sunday.

The new "unified law" will replace three existing laws on Chinese and foreign equity joint ventures, non-equity joint ventures and wholly foreign-owned enterprises, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

A draft of the proposed legislation was presented at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People´s Congress (NPC) which began Sunday.

When in place, the new law would bar local governments from restricting market access for foreign firms and from forcing them to transfer technology. This will ensure foreign investors would enjoy the same privileges as Chinese companies in most sectors except those excluded on a "negative list". US and EU officials have long complained of a lack of fair access for foreign companies in China, as well as rampant theft of intellectual property.

Economic data has shown China's economy slowing this autumn, with Chinese consumer spending growing at its slowest pace in 15 years during November and factories easing up on production.