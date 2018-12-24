Financial aid for ailing cop

FAISALABAD: The district police have provided financial assistance of Rs 2.6 million to a head constable for treatment of cancer disease.

CPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan handed over the cheque to Head Constable Muhammad Afzal’s wife, said a police spokesperson.A sum of Rs 1 million has been arranged by the Punjab IG and Rs 1.6 million by the Faisalabad CPO.