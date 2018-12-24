‘No good ties if Afghanistan harbours Indian agents’

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said on Sunday that Islamabad could not expect good relations with Kabul until and unless the Indian agents on Afghan soil conspiring against Pakistan were expelled.

He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Landikotal Press Club. The minister said the Afghan government should think whether they were benefiting more from Pakistan or India. Noorul Haq Qadri said the presence of the Indian agents on the Afghan soil had always been the bone of contention between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He urged the Afghan president to come forward and play his role in bringing the two countries closer.

The minister said though he also wanted free trade with Afghanistan through the Torkham border, it was only possible if Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expelled the Indian agents from his country.

He said he and his party were not against Fata reforms, but termed the Fata merger decision as premature taken without the homework.

The minister said no proper framework had been in place for the development of the merged tribal districts. He said that still, no plans existed. He said 20,000 more jobs would be created for the tribal people in the Levies force.