Sindh governor urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Karachi

KARACHI: Aside from giving to charity and welfare organisations in the country, it is high time for overseas Pakistanis to also invest in Karachi as the city’s security situation is now ideal for investment that could generate more economic activity. Governor Imran Ismail said this on Saturday night while addressing the Global Health Summit-2018 organised by the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA). The governor said expatriate Pakistanis should lend support to give impetus to the drive to enhance foreign investment in the country in order to help the present government in helping poor people. According to him, the present government had been utilising all the resources available at its disposal to provide the best basic facilities and services to citizens in health, education and other sectors. Apart from charity, expatriate Pakistanis, by doing investment in Pakistani markets, could lend support to the government in all its good initiatives related to the provision of necessary civic services, he said. He lauded overseas Pakistanis involved in social welfare services and said that the government was proud of them for their commendable jobs. He urged them to join hands with the government for uplift, progress and advancement in their native country. The governor further said that the business environment of Karachi had become ideal for attracting fresh investment from the overseas investors owing to improvement in its law and order. “Pakistan of today is a changed Pakistan as the present government possesses the complete ability to protect new investment being made in the country.” He claimed that soon the time would come when the international community would become envious of the progress and development taking place in Pakistan. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Governor Ismail launched a drive near the Quaid’s mausoleum to remove wall graffiti from important buildings and civic infrastructure situated along the main thoroughfares of the city. The campaign will continue till Tuesday. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the governor said that the present federal government had the intention to take along with it the Sindh government for doing development projects in the province.

