close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

Special SC bench to hear cases

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

LAHORE: A special bench comprising CJP Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear public interest cases at the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court on Monday (today). The cases include suo motu action on progress of pending inquiries relating to fake bank accounts, suo motu action on transfer of the Islamabad Inspector General Police on political grounds, suo motu action on illegal and unlawful occupation of property by Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar (MPA) and M Afzal Khokhar (MNA). The bench will also hear a case of alleged illegal encroachment over properties belonging to the Hindu community in Sindh and construction of Nai Guj Dam.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan