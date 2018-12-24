Afzal-Khalid lift Risja double wicket trophy

ISLAMABAD: Afzal Javed and Shah Khalid won the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) Double-Wicket Tournament organised by the journalists’ representative body at the Jinnah Stadium.

As many as 12 pairs participated in the tournament that continued for two days.

In the final played on Sunday, the duo of Afzal and Shah Khalid beat Shakir Abbasi and Zain Malik. The winning pair hit up the target without putting up any real effort.

Samar Abbas and Saqib Abbasi, who were considered as favourites for the title, were beaten by pair of Shakir and Zain. In the second semi-finals, Shakil Awan and Arif Khan’s pair was knocked out by the ultimate winners.

Former minister Senator Abbas Afridi was the guest of honour who distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up. Talking to Risja members, Abbas Afridi offered free treatment of all Risja members and families in one of the leading hospitals his consortium has recently raised.

“I offer free treatment and operation facility of the Risja members and their families in my hospitals,” he said.

Afridi also appreciated efforts by the Risja members for organising the event.

Risja Chairman Abdul Mohi Shah introduced all the members to the former minister and highlighted the association’s efforts.

Also present on the occasion were Risja senior members Gabriel de Souza, Zahid Farooq Malik, Abdul Qadir, Zeeshan Qayyum.

PSB Employees Union president Ghulam Taqi Khan and other PSB officials were also present on the occasion.