Sydney halt Perth’s unbeaten run

SYDNEY: Perth Glory’s unbeaten start to the A-League season was brought to a halt by Sydney FC in weekend action with Melbourne Victory blowing their chance to go top.

Glory had gone eight games without defeat before meeting Steve Corica’s men, with substitute Daniel De Silva striking late to inflict a 2-1 home loss.

Former Bolton forward Adam Le Fondre’s instinctive first-half finish set Sydney on their way before De Silva made it 2-0 with three minutes left.

Chris Ikonomidis celebrated his call-up to the Socceroos squad for the Asian Cup by pulling a goal back on 90 minutes to set up a frantic finish, but it was too little too late.

Melbourne Victory could have gone top if they’d beaten cross-town rivals Melbourne City, but they only managed a 1-1 draw to leave them in second place. City remain fourth.

Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda was rested for the game with coach Kevin Muscat saying he was tired.

New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix, meanwhile, hammered the struggling Brisbane Roar 4-1 with a star turn from teenager Sarpreet Singh who was at the heart of their third win in a row.