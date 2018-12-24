China to achieve new heights in economic growth: Xi

BEIJING: China set the tone for economic growth in 2019 by carrying out counter-cyclical adjustments and deepening reforms, with a prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, according to the three-day Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) concluded here.

Chinese leaders charted the course for the economy in 2019, a key year for the country to achieve its goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviewed the country's economic work in 2018 in a speech at the conference.

Xi also analyzed the current economic situation and arranged the economic work in 2019, officials said.

The country has effectively coped with profound changes in the external environment this year, risen to challenges with solid work, accomplished the goals of macro-regulation relatively well and delivered a good start in the three tough battles against major risks, poverty and pollution, according to a statement issued after the meeting, according to Xinhua.

Faced with the reality of intensifying economic slowdown, which has been weighing on exports, consumption and investment, top policymakers have agreed on boosting demand by unveiling more favorable policies such as tax or fee cuts, Tian Yun, director of the China Society of Macroeconomics Research Center, told the Global Times on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the People's Bank of China - the country's central bank - denied online rumors that the CEWC decided against tax cuts and fee reductions, citing the financial stability and development committee under the State Council.

"Considered the latest cut in tax contributions, income tax threshold would be further raised, which will enable tax exemption to middle-class family earning less than 200,000 yuan ($29,000) per year, and that is significant reduction," Tian said.

China's economy grew 6.5 percent in the third quarter of 2018 year-on-year, which was the weakest year-on-year quarterly growth in wake of the global financial crisis, according to data unveiled by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in October.

China had a rough year in 2018 as NBS data showed that the industrial output growth has been slowing down to below 7 percent since May amid escalated trade war between China and US. The total retail sales growth has also been losing double-digit momentum since the beginning of this year.

The conference held in Beijing also signaled the need for more aggressive and proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, stressing larger tax and fee cuts. It also said that a prudent monetary policy should be neither too tight nor too loose so as to keep liquidity reasonable and abundant. The transmission mechanism of monetary policy should be improved so as to raise the ratio of direct financing and tackle the issue of high financing costs for micro and small-sized enterprises as well as private firms.