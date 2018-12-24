Rehman Baba Express a gift from PM for people: Rashid

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday continued his harangue about the appointment of the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and said people did not vote for Imran Khan to let the thieves loose in the country.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Rehman Baba Express at the divisional headquarters of the Pakistan Railways in Peshawar. Rashid said the high-speed and low-fare Rehman Baba Express was the gift of Prime Minister to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Without naming Shahbaz Sharif, Sheikh Rashid said that it was a mockery of the parliamentary norms and democracy that a man facing severe corruption cases had been made chief of the accountability body of the parliament. “People voted Imran Khan to power to put in the jail the people who looted public and not for making them chairmen of the parliament’s committees,” he argued. It was the second time in two days in Peshawar that the federal minister continued his tirade against the decision of appointing Shahbaz Sharif as the Public Accounts Committee chief. He also criticised his appointment during a press conference here a day earlier.

The federal minister pointed out that his (Shahbaz Sharif) status would be equal to a federal minister. “He would now travel to the “court for thieves” (accountability court) in a flag car and the judge would come out to receive him as he would enjoy the status of a federal minister,” Sheikh Rashid said in a visibly angry tone. “He will now be residing in the Ministers’ Enclave,” the federal minister said in his outburst against Shahbaz Sharif.

“I must make it clear that the country will not move forward and its foundations will be shaken if those who looted its assets are not sent behind bars,” Sheikh Rashid warned.

Turning to the induction of the new train, he said it was a gift of the prime minister for the “brave Pakhtuns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” He explained that Rehman Baba Express would facilitate low-paid workers as it would charge record low fare of Rs1,350 from Peshawar to Karachi and make the journey in 26 hours instead of the existing 34 hours.

He disclosed that the tickets of the Rehman Baba Express have been sold out in advance.

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, adviser to chief minister on IT Kamran Bangash, Peshawar District Nazim Muhammad Asim, the Chairman of Pakistan Railways Raja Sultan Sikandar, General Manager Aftab Akbar, Divisional Superintendent Waqar Ali Shahid, officials, workers and a large number of passengers going to Karachi on the new train were also present on the occasion

About the ML-I, the federal minister said that an agreement would be concluded in March next year for laying new rail-track from Karachi to Peshawar. He added that infrastructure would also be upgraded to enable the Pakistan Railways to run trains at a speed of 160km to 260km per hour to reduce the journey time between Peshawar to Karachi to eight hours.

“We have introduced 20 trains in 100 days, which is a record and we are also going to introduce three Safari trains to promote tourism,” he said.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Railways had four steam engines that were being renovated along with special coaches. He added that these would operate from Peshawar to Attock Khurd, Rawalpindi to Golra (Taxila) and in Karachi once a week.

Sheikh Rashid said, “We need Rs35 billion for pensions, Rs30 billion for salaries and Rs25 billion of loans repayment so running more trains and facilitating the passengers, businessmen and traders at low fares are huge challenges.”