Nominated accused released in 16 KP NAB references

PESHAWAR: Nominated accused in 16 references filed last year by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were released due to lack of evidence and poor investigation. The NAB KP filed 26 references during the current year. The investigation officers were not awarded any punishment in the cases in which joint investigation teams were formed and the nominated accused in these cases were acquitted. The sources said that internally action could be taken against those officers who defame government officers and other citizens by filing cases after levelling serious allegations but remain unable to prove these cases in courts. According to the NAB officials, most of the prosecutors of the NAB do not perform their duty seriously, while investigation officers in combined investigation team also carry out poor investigation and that is why the references come to an end without any result due to faulty investigation and weak pursuance. A senior NAB officer on the condition of anonymity said the references filed this year are under trial at the initial stages and the nominated accused, who were released, their cases were filed last year. When contacted, the NAB spokesman refused to give his version on this matter.