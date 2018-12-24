close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
IK
Israr Khan
December 24, 2018

Nepra seeks explanation for electricity wire falling on three sisters

National

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Sunday took serious notice of the electrocution in Lesco jurisdiction of three sisters who were seriously injured and called detailed explanation from the CEO of the company. NEPRA sent a letter to the CEO of the Lesco seeking an explanation regarding the incident in which three sisters suffered multiple burns on Thursday after high tension electricity wires fell on them in Gulburg, Lahore. These victims are Farah (15), Shagufta (22) and Qamar Bibi (13). They were going to local market when the electricity wires fell on them. Rescue 1122 ambulances rushed them to a local hospital where their condition was declared critical. Farah is reported to have suffered over 70pc burns. The letter available with The News says the incident apparently occurred due to fragile 11Kv distribution network and insufficient safety measures taken by Lesco. It directed CEO Lesco to personally visit the site and submit a detailed report in the manner prescribed under performance standards (Distribution) Rules 2005 along with causes and reasons and compensation, if any given to the dependents of victims.

