LG by-polls held peacefully across KP, Sindh

By News Desk

PESHAWAR/KARACHI: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered defeat in Charsadda district in the local government by-elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday but it did well in other districts.

Polling on local government vacant seats was also held in Sindh and counting on on when this report was filed. Voting for by-elections was carried out for 139 vacant seats of local government in Sindh and 334 seats in KP.

In Charsadda, the candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) emerged victorious.

The PTI candidates faced whitewash on three seats of the district council and five seats of the tehsil council. According to unofficial results, Alamzeb Khan of ANP, Ghaniur Rehman of QWP and Maulana Abdullah Jan of JUI-F won seats of the district council.

Arsalan of PPP, Shehryar Pakhtunyar of ANP, Maulana Abdul Wakeel of JUI-F and Zakirullah of QWP returned to the tehsil council.

In Nowshera, the candidates of PTI won three seats of the district council in the local government by-election.

According to unofficial results, the PTI candidates Ishaq Khattak, Anwar Haqqani and Fazlur Rehman won from the union councils Manki Sharif, Nowshera city and Ziarat Kaka Sahib, respectively.

PTI candidate Ishaq Khattak, son of federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, polled 2,756 votes. The other PTI winners Anwar Haqqani bagged 1,497 votes and Fazlur Rehman got 2,946 votes. They

In Shangla, the ANP candidates won two seats in the local government by-election.

According to unofficial results, Gulzar Khan of ANP won a seat of the district council. He polled 1,726 votes. Syed Rauf Khan of ANP won a seat of the tehsil council.

Naseeruddin won general councillor seat by bagging 347 votes. The polling for the by-election was held peacefully in Shangla district.

In Swat, the PTI candidates emerged victorious from six union councils. According to unofficial results, PTI candidates won from six union councils while ANP contestants emerged victorious from three union councils. PTI candidates Shahzad Khan, Fazal Akbar, Fazal Rabbi Raja, Rasheed Khan, Suhail Sultan and Samiullah won from Guldara, Sangotha, Landix Malkanan, Fatehpur, Saidu Sharif and Atror union councils, respectively.

In Lower Dir, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PTI clinched three union councils seats, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) won two while an independent candidate Said Alam Shah alias Thaani Khan, affiliated with the PTI also grabbed a seat.

The JI candidates also won two village council seats in village council Ghwargay and Malakand village council.

As many as 183 candidates were for 24 municipality seats in six of Karachi’s districts. Voters until 5pm cast their ballots.

There are four vacant seats in District West, eight in Malir, six in South, four in Central, and one each in East and Korangi. Some 540,960 people were expected to cast their votes. In this regard, 389 polling stations, with 1,352 polling booths were set up.

In Hyderabad, by-polls were held for three municipal seats, whereas in Bannu, there were five district and one councillor seats vacant.

More than 1,100 police officers were stationed in Bannu and Section 144 was imposed.

In Nawabshah, by-elections were held at Union Councils Hasan Jamali and Gohram Mari, while in Badin, by-polls were slated for Town Committee Halani. The seats were left vacant owing to various reasons, including candidates dying, getting disqualified or opting to go to the assemblies.