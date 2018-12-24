Two killed in road accidents

FAISALABAD: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here. According to police, Husnain (12) of Chak 227-RB was riding a motorcycle when he collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite direction. As a result, he sustained severe head injury and died on the spot. In another accident, Ghulam Mustafa (27) of Chak 73-JB was riding a motorcycle on Jhang Road when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. He sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he died.