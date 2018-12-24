41 power pilferers held

GUJRANWALA: The Gepco teams have arrested 41 power thieves from different areas. Gepco Chief Executive Mohsin Raza said that the Gepco Task Force had launched a crackdown against the power pilferers during the last two days and the accused were arrested for power theft. He told that detection bills of Rs 2.7 million had been served to all the accused while FIRs had also been registered against them in various police stations.

ACE BOOKS TWO GOVT OFFICERS: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday booked two government officers on the charges of corruption and misuse of powers. Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told that Mirza Imran gave an application to the ACE in which he alleged that Chah Mughlan Road was constructed about four months ago but it had been damaged due to use of substandard material. During investigation, it was revealed that contractor Amir Mehfooz with the alleged coalition of Highway SDO Mansoor Ashraf and sub-engineer Sheikh Shahid had used substandard material during construction of the road due to which the road had been damaged.