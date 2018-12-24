close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

Two students’ heads shaved over eve-teasing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

BAHAWALPUR: Two students of a private technical institute of Chishtian were allegedly abducted and their heads and mustaches were shaved by a local landlord over eve-teasing at Chak 46 Fateh on Saturday night. Accused Ghulam Mustafa, his son Raza Mustafa and their dozens of accomplices allegedly abducted Faiz Rasool and Furqan Ali and shaved their heads and mustaches for allegedly teasing girls of village girls. The victims were released after making their faces black. Later, on the complaint of Zahoor Ahmad, father of victim Faiz Rasool, City B-Division police registered a case against 27 accused, including 15 nominated. The police have arrested 10 accused till the filing of this report. However, landlord Ghulam Mustafa fled from the village.

