Teacher attempts to rape student in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: A teacher allegedly attempted to rape his eight-year-old student at Chak Malik Bahawal on Sunday.

The daughter of Muhammad Yaseen went to the home of her teacher accused Amir. In the meantime, the accused allegedly tried to rape her. On her hue and cry, the accused fled. Police have registered a case.

FRAUDSTER BOOKED: Police on Sunday booked a fraudster here. Accused Asif gave a fake cheque of 70,000 to Noor Ahmad of Chak 50-EB, which was bounced by the concerned bank.

TWO HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Sunday arrested two drug pushers.

The police arrested Ali Raza of Arifwala and Rustam Baloch of Shamasabad with 2,420 grams charas. The police have registered cases.

LABOURER DIES: A labourer died when he fell down from the house of an under construction building at Mohallah AL Freed Garden on Sunday.

Abdul Razzaq was busy working in the building when suddenly he slipped from the stairs and fell down on the floor, which caused his instant death.

SASTA BAZAARS: ADC-R Dr Ahmad Afnan has said that two Sasta bazaars have been established at Pakpattan and Arifwala on the Christmas.

While addressing a meeting here, he asked the police to provide comprehensive security to the churches.