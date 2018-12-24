Security plan finalised for Christmas

MULTAN: Police have finalised a security plan to maintain law and order on the Christmas day. According to police, City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth has issued security plan for Christmas as more than 1,300 police officers and officials would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident. There are 43 churches across Multan district, out of which three have been declared sensitive. Police have installed CCTV cameras at churches and established a control room at deputy commissioner office where monitoring was being ensured round-the-clock, sources added.