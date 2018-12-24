District Dispute Resolution Committees to be set up in Punjab: IGP

TOBA TEK SINGH: The District Dispute Resolution Committees (DDRC) will be set up in all districts of Punjab to resolve petty disputes.

It was said by Punjab Police IG Amjad Javed Saleemi while addressing the Police Darbar at the District Police Lines here on Sunday. It was first visit of the IG to his hometown after assuming his new office. The IGP told that petty disputes often cause murders so he had sent a law bill for approval to the chief minister and after its final approval, the committees would start functioning within a month. He added that no political figure would be made member of the committees and only non-political, impartial and respectable civil society persons, including educationists, engineers, doctors and journalists, would be its members. He said that operation procedure of the said proposed committees had been prepared under which petty disputes would be listened and disputes would be decided by the committees through participation of the community. It would help avoid police interference or trials of courts, he added. He said that there would be 20 to 25 members of the committee while sub-committees would also be made and their recommendation would be final and mandatory for the police. He said that after resolution of the cases through the committees, discretionary powers of investigation police officers would be abolished and they would have no power to arrest anyone in the petty disputes. He said that discipline matrix system was being introduced under which the system of the suspension of policemen on petty complaints and their reinstatement just within couple of days, would be changed and the SHOs would be allowed to work with liberty.

He said that every sick policeman would be treated with police welfare funds. He said that it was his responsibility to restore the respect of his 200,000 police force in the province. He said that there was no shortage of financial resources in his department and there were ample welfare funds for the policemen which would be utilised on the applications of the policemen as early as possible. A welfare counter had also been opened at the IG Office in Lahore for resolving the complaints and issues of the policemen, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI MPAs Saeed Ahmad Saeedi and Bilal Asghar Warraich, PTI central vice-president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq and ex-MPA Javed Akram also met the IG on the occasion. He also inaugurated new buildings of police stations at Pirmahal.