Afghan president replaces top security chiefs

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday replaced two of the country´s top security chiefs with staunch anti-Taliban officials, in a major shake-up days after US President Donald Trump´s decision to slash troop numbers in the country.Amrullah Saleh and Assadullah Khaled, both former heads of the Afghan intelligence agency, have been appointed to the critical posts of interior minister and defence minister, respectively, a presidential decree said.