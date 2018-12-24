close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
Injury rules Tymal Mills out of BBL

Sports

A
Agencies
December 24, 2018

LONDON: Tymal Mills, the Sussex and England pacer, has been ruled out of the Big Bash League 2018-19 season due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury. Mills, who was set to play for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL, could be sidelined for close to eight weeks. Mills injured his hamstring while bowling his fourth over in a warm-up game between Hurricanes and Auckland Aces at Blundstone Arena on Thursday. Subsequently, he didn't partake in Hurricanes' inaugural game of this season versus Brisbane Heat in Carrara. He was also laid low by a hamstring issue in IPL 2017.

