Sydney halt Perth’sunbeaten A-League run

SYDNEY: Perth Glorys unbeaten start to the A-League season was brought to a halt by Sydney FC in weekend action with Melbourne Victory blowing their chance to go top.

Glory had gone eight games without defeat before meeting Steve Coricas men, with substitute Daniel De Silva striking late to inflict a 2-1 home loss.

Former Bolton forward Adam Le Fondres instinctive first-half finish set Sydney on their way before De Silva made it 2-0 with three minutes left. Chris Ikonomidis celebrated his call-up to the Socceroos squad for the Asian Cup by pulling a goal back on 90 minutes to set up a frantic finish, but it was too little too late.

"It’s the most important win at the moment with Perth being unbeaten until now," said Corica, with the victory moving Sydney to within three points of Glory at the top of the table. "I’m pleased that the boys played really well and stuck to the game plan. We got the three points so well have a great Christmas now."

Melbourne Victory could have gone top if theyd beaten cross-town rivals Melbourne City, but they only managed a 1-1 draw to leave them in second place. City remain fourth. Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda, who has been instrumental for Victory this season, was rested for the game with coach Kevin Muscat saying he was tired.

"Hes got a bit of fatigue and tightness in his lower back, so well do all the necessary tests and scans and get to the bottom of it," he added. "But I dont envision itll be too long." New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix, meanwhile, hammered the struggling Brisbane Roar 4-1 with a star turn from teenager Sarpreet Singh who was at the heart of their third win in a row.

Singh scored a late free-kick and caused Roar endless trouble with surging runs and clever touches. "He’s a little gem, isnt he?," said Wellington coach Mark Rudan of the Auckland-born 19-year-old.

"He just needs to keep his feet on the ground and keep working extremely hard but he deserves all the plaudits as well." Elsewhere, Central Coast Mariners miserable season continued with a 2-1 home loss to Newcastle Jets, leaving them with just two points from nine games.