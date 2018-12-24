Migrant rescue ship seeks Christmas port

ROME: A civilian ship with 33 migrants aboard rescued off the Libyan coast appealed Sunday for a European port to take them to before the weather turns at Christmas. German NGO ship Sea Watch 3 rescued the migrants, including four women and six children, when they were in difficulty attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on Saturday. “We have requested a port of safety to disembark those people,” Sea Watch spokesman Ruben Neugebauer told AFP. “There is no country willing so far to offer the people safe port.” Requests to receive the Dutch-flagged vessel have been made to several countries, he said, and Italy and Malta have refused. Their governments say that they have to bear an unfair burden of migrants arriving from Africa. “We will try everything to get a port of safety before Christmas, because on the 25th the weather is worsening, so we urge European states to find a solution within the next 24 hours,” Neugebauer said.