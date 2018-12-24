319 graduates receive degrees at IMSciences convocation

PESHAWAR: The IMSciences on Sunday arranged the 4th convocation where 319 graduates received degrees.

The chief guest was Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. IMSciences Director Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan and Joint Director Dr Usman Ghani accompanied him to the convocation. The Sunday’s event marked the first of three parts of the IMSciences 4th convocation. The first one was in honour of those having done masters. The second function would be for the BBA graduates to be held on December 26 and the final event would be for all the remaining Bachelor programs graduates to be arranged on the 27th of this month. Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan greeted the graduates and said they had joined the ranks of the top eight percent of the population of the country after acquiring higher education. He enumerated the IMSciences accomplishments in the fields of research, academics and social sector. The chief guest in his speech shared personal experiences to push the graduates to keep persevering in practical life regardless of the hardships. Senator Nauman Wazir along with Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan and Dr Usman Ghani awarded medals and degrees to the graduates. Out of a total of 319 graduates who were awarded degrees, 46 received gold medals and 24 silver medals.