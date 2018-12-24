LG by-polls held peacefully across KP

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered defeat in Charsadda district in the local government by-elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday but it did well in other districts.

In Charsadda, the candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) emerged victorious.

The PTI candidates faced whitewash on three seats of the district council and five seats of the tehsil council.

According to unofficial results, Alamzeb Khan of ANP, Ghaniur Rehman of QWP and Maulana Abdullah Jan of JUI-F won seats of the district council.

Arsalan of PPP, Shehryar Pakhtunyar of ANP, Maulana Abdul Wakeel of JUI-F and Zakirullah of QWP returned to the tehsil council.

In Nowshera, the candidates of PTI won three seats of the district council in the local government by-election.

According to unofficial results, the PTI candidates Ishaq Khattak, Anwar Haqqani and Fazlur Rehman won from the union councils Manki Sharif, Nowshera city and Ziarat Kaka Sahib, respectively.

PTI candidate Ishaq Khattak, son of federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, polled 2,756 votes. The other PTI winners Anwar Haqqani bagged 1,497 votes and Fazlur Rehman got 2,946 votes. They

In Shangla, the ANP candidates won two seats in the local government by-election.

According to unofficial results, Gulzar Khan of ANP won a seat of the district council. He polled 1,726 votes. Syed Rauf Khan of ANP won a seat of the tehsil council. Naseeruddin won general councillor seat by bagging 347 votes.

The polling for the by-election was held peacefully in Shangla district.

In Swat, the PTI candidates emerged victorious from six union councils. According to unofficial results, PTI candidates won from six union councils while ANP contestants emerged victorious from three union councils. PTI candidates Shahzad Khan, Fazal Akbar, Fazal Rabbi Raja, Rasheed Khan, Suhail Sultan and Samiullah won from Guldara, Sangotha, Landix Malkanan, Fatehpur, Saidu Sharif and Atror union councils, respectively. In Lower Dir, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PTI clinched three union councils seats, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) won two while an independent candidate Said Alam Shah alias Thaani Khan, affiliated with the PTI also grabbed a seat. The JI candidates also won two village council seats in village council Ghwargay and Malakand village council.