Parties yet to finalise contenders for PK-30 by-poll

MANSEHRA: The political parties have yet to finalise contenders for the by-election on PK-30 constituency as only two days are left for submitting the nomination papers.

The by-election on the constituency, which fell vacant after the disqualification of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Ziaur Rehman by the Supreme Court earlier this year, will be held on February 20, 2019.

The returning officer can receive nomination papers from candidates by December 26, 2018.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had tipped Ahmad Hussain Shah for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket after the latter joined his party. However, the chief minister, according to party sources, could not award the ticket to Hussain Shah because of opposition within the party.

“There is a delay in finalising the name of a unanimous contender of the party as many are there who want to contest the by-election on the party ticket,” a PTI leader said on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has authorised former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousaf to field a candidate. PML-N MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman was been disqualified by the apex court.

“Pakistan People’s Party is also in contact with Mushtaq Khan, a former contender of PTI in the constituency, to field him against PTI and PML-N candidates but the matter is still under discussions,” party sources said.

Torghar district announces welfare schemes for women: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led district government in Torghar has announced different welfare schemes for women.

“Ours is a highly underdeveloped and conservative district and in order to bring women into the national mainstream, we have launched micro-financing, dowry and educational scholarship funds for them,” said District Nazim Dilroz Khan on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the applications for dowry, micro-financing for handicrafts’ entrepreneurs and education scholarships have been sought by the district government through the Social Welfare Department.

“We would provide dowry worth Rs35,000 to Rs50,000 to each girl and a total of 360 girls would benefit from this scheme,” he added. He said that under the small financing programme, local women would also be provided with financial assistance of Rs35,000 each to establish shops, handicrafts businesses, etc. “We have also started receiving applications from deserving people, including disabled people, for scholarships worth Rs50,000 each for male and female,” said the district nazim. He said 150 students would benefit from the scholarship programme.