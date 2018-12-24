Seven illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and Anti-Corruption Establishment in a joint operation sealed seven illegal housing colonies in the city.

On the directions of Director ACE Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, the enforcement team supervised by Deputy Director Development and Environment Control Ch Arshad Iqbal Warraich sealed Ahmed Canal View Chak 243, Al-Karam Villas Chak 247, Additional Abadi of Chak 243, Royal City Abbaspur Road, Madina Garden Chak 232, Farooq Garden and Shahbaz Garden.

The team also demolished the illegal constructions, including boundary walls, main gates, roads etc.

The challan against owners of all colonies were sent to the court of the senior special magistrate.

power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a power suspension schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines in the region on Dec 24. According to schedule, power supply will remain suspended from Samnundri feeder from 8am to 2, Fatehabad feeder from 8am to 1pm, Canal Road feeder from 9am to 3pm, Khurdpur feeder from 9am to 1pm, Mansooran feeder, Moongi Road,

Lal Shah, City, Scarp, Ashraf Colony, Gohar Inter, Gulberg, Shah Sooraya, Kathoor, Mochiwala, Road, Dwakhtrri, Jhang Road, P-Rroad and Shalimar feeders from 9.am to 1pm. Electricity will also remain suspended from following feeders from 9am to 1pm. They included City, Farooq, Garrh, Gojra Road (Nara Dadda), Saien Wazir Ali, Salooni Jhal, Sohal, Kalarwala, Sheeraza, Bahlk, Jhamra, City Mamoon Kanjan, Garrh Fateh Shah, Dijkot City, Muzaffar Colony, Gulbahar Colony, Gulshan Colony, Munirabad, New Jinnah Colony, Raja Chowk, Ilyas Park Sabzi Mandi, Nazimabad, Judje Wala, Lasoori, Muridwala, Tahir Rafique, Sarfraz, Kashmir, Abdullah Fabrics-II, Muslim Town, Hamdard-I, Bhaiwala, Manawala, Wapda Academy, Hamdard, Raza Town, NTU, Makooana, Faisalabad, Road, Rodala, Sufi De Kothi, Sultan Nagar, Marafco, New Madina Town, Koh-e-Noor City, Pessi, Susan Road, Meenara, Ravi, New Khurdpur, Rafhan and Ravi. Power will remain suspened from 9am to 2pm from New Khurdpur, Rafhan, College Road, Muslim Colony, Liaqatabad, Lakarr Mandi, Bakar Mandi, Ali Housing, Sheikh colony and Gulfishan Colony feeders.