close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

41 power pilferers held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

GUJRANWALA: The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) teams have arrested 41 power thieves from different areas. Gujranwala Electric Power Company Chief Executive Mohsin Raza said that the Gepco Task Force had launched a crackdown against the power pilferers during the last two days and the accused were arrested for power theft. He told that detection bills of Rs 2.7 million had been served to all the accused while FIRs had also been registered against them in various police stations.

ACE BOOKS TWO GOVT OFFICERS: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday booked two government officers on the charges of corruption and misuse of powers. Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told that Mirza Imran gave an application to the ACE in which he alleged that Chah Mughlan Road was constructed about four months ago but it had been damaged due to use of substandard material. During investigation, it was revealed that contractor Amir Mehfooz with the alleged coalition of Highway SDO Mansoor Ashraf and sub-engineer Sheikh Shahid had used substandard material during construction of the road due to which the road had been damaged.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar