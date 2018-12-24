‘Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities’

FAISALABAD: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said the government is committed to provide equal opportunities to minorities in all fields and contemplating to introduce the minorities empowerment package.

Talking to a delegation of Christian community in connection with the preparations for Christmas here on Sunday, he said that the government had distributed million of rupees as special grant among deserving Christians so they could celebrate the Christmas with spirit and zeal.

He said that directives had already been issued to pay salaries to Christian employees before Christmas, adding that the PTI was also working to formulate a policy for repair and maintenance of Christian localities and worship places.

43pc increase in tax returns: Record 43 per cent increase in filling of tax returns has been registered this year due to the planned strategy by the Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.

Talking to the agency, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Ch Muhammad Tariq said that a systematic and organised campaign was launched by displaying banners and distributing pamphlets for the awareness of potential tax payers.

Similarly, a meeting of heads of various government departments was arranged by the divisional commissioner in which the departments concerned were asked to ensure filing of tax returns by the employees who were getting salary more than Rs 400,000 per year.

He said that during the campaign various meetings were also arranged with the FCCI and other trade bodies which resulted in the record increase in tax returns.

Poultry birds distributed: The Livestock Department distributed 1,400 poultry bird units to farmers on subsidised price in four districts of the division under the PM poverty alleviation programme.

Director Livestock Dr Saleh Gill on Sunday said to promote domestic poultry farming, 500 poultry bird units were distributed in district Faisalabad and 300 units in each district including Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.The each poultry birds unit comprises five female hens and a male hen, he added.

He said that field staff was providing guidance to farmers about feed, diseases, treatment and preventive measures of poultry birds and other animals.

E&T issues property tax notices: The Excise and Taxation Department issued property tax notices (PT-10 forms) to over 246,000 property owners in Faisalabad division.

According to E&T Director Fiza Shah, 246,446 properties were issued property tax notices, adding that complaints of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other organisations about computer pin code were resolved.

She said that the property owners could submit their tax amount directly in National Bank of Pakistan.

12 shpokeepers fined: Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs 31,000 on 12 shopkeepers on the charge of overcharging from consumers.

According to official source, the team checked prices of essential items in various markets Taj Colony, Millat Road, Fareed Chowk and Ideal Chowk and caught 12 shopkeepers for overcharging.