Khattak says LG by-poll results in Nowshera show people trust in PTI

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the people of the Nowshera district have shown complete trust in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by voting for the ruling party candidates in the local government by-elections.

He was talking to the media after casting the ballot at the Government Higher Secondary School in his hometown of Manki Sharif.

Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, MPAs Liaqat Khan Khattak, Ibrahim Khattak, Nowshera Tehsil Council Nazim Ahad Khattak and others were present on the occasion.

The defence minister said the government had achieved the targets set in the 100-day plan while fresh targets had been notified for changing the lot of the countrymen.

Pervez Khattak said Prime Minister Imran Khan had accomplished the task in the 100 days of his government, which the past rulers failed to do when they were in power for a long time.

Defending the actions being taken by the present government, the minister said, “The economic problems which the country is facing now is because of the loot and plunder by the past rulers. We are taking tough decisions to rectify the situation. He hoped the sky spiral will be over soon.

Pervez Khattak said they had taken part in the struggle to root out corruption under the leadership of Imran Khan in the past and would do that at present as well. He said the prime minister wanted to spend the resources of the country on the poor sections of the society as the PTI politics revolve around the poor.

The defence minister said the rulers in the past did nothing for the poor masses. “This is why the people rejected them once and for all in the last general elections and reposed confidence in the PTI and Imran Khan for realising a change,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said people may face some problems as the PTI government is in the initial time of its tenure. But the prime minister and his team will overcome all hurdles and the country will regain stability in all fields, he added.

The minister defended the ongoing accountability process and wondered why the corrupt politicians were scared of the actions being taken to recover the looted wealth. “Corruption has shattered the very foundations of the country. It is totally unacceptable,” he stressed.

Pervez Khattak said the prime minister had no personal agenda to further. “He wants to bring about a change in the lives of the have-nots. Development of the backward areas and welfare of the poor masses is the priority of the PTI government,” he added.